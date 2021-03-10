Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month ®, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can follow all year...

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month ®, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can follow all year long. March also is when the Academy celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of RDNs as the food and nutrition experts. This year, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day takes place March 10.

The theme of this year's National Nutrition Month® , Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals' cultural and personal food preferences. The Academy encourages seeking the advice of registered dietitian nutritionists who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans for people to meet their health goals.

"Eating nutritious meals doesn't mean eating only one type of food," said registered dietitian nutritionist Melissa Ann Prest, a national Academy Spokesperson in Chicago, Ill. "Registered dietitian nutritionists help clients fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into nutritious everyday meals. We help you find ways to enjoy the foods you love in healthier ways."

Registered dietitian nutritionists are an important part of the health care team. Many RDNs help patients and clients manage and reduce their risk of chronic diseases by providing medical nutrition therapy. In addition, RDNs were involved in developing the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans , a federal document designed to help improve health and prevent chronic disease.

Registered dietitian nutritionists must meet strict academic and professional requirements. More than half of all RDNs have earned a graduate degree. RDNs practice in a variety of areas including health care, education, fitness, food management, the food industry, research and private practice. RDNs often work with nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, who are nationally credentialed members of the health care and food service management teams.

To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, use the Academy's online Find an Expert service.

National Nutrition Month ® was initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, celebrated on the second Wednesday in March, increases awareness of RDNs as the indispensable providers of food and nutrition services and recognizes both RDNs and NDTRs for their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives.

As part of National Nutrition Month ®, the Academy's website hosts resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for all. Follow National Nutrition Month ® on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

