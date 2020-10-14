Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Addresses Hot Topics At 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ Virtual Event

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizing nutrition in the time of COVID-19 and supporting equity in foods systems are just a few of the topics that will be addressed at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference &...

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizing nutrition in the time of COVID-19 and supporting equity in foods systems are just a few of the topics that will be addressed at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTM virtual event, to be held October 17 to October 20.

Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to participate online in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and educational presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations. FNCE ® 2020 is being held in an online format in keeping with state and federal guidance on gatherings of large groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's FNCE ® program features the latest developments in gastrointestinal health, diabetes, plant-based nutrition and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the field's top experts as they examine the relationships between nutrition and culture, social issues, technology, mental, physical and sexual health, and modern practice.

FNCE ® highlights include: (all times Central)

