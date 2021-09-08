Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics' 2021 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ To Be Held As A Virtual Event October 16-19

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will host the 2021 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ October 16 to 19 via a virtual event in response to safety considerations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Academy's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is an opportunity for the world's food and nutrition experts to expand their knowledge and gain new skills to better serve their clients," says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Kevin L. Sauer. "Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from colleagues at the top of their field as they examine the relationships between nutrition, culture, technology, public policy and modern practice."

Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to participate online in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations.

This year's FNCE® program features the latest developments in health equity, diversity and inclusion, body positivity, gastrointestinal health, diabetes, technology and much more.

The virtual event will include:

Live and on-demand sessions

New live one-on-one video chats

Cutting-edge research from more than 350 e-poster presentations

A virtual expo hall with more than 100 virtual booths and expo-related activities

Virtual networking and knowledge-sharing sessions, chat rooms, and audience Q&A

Access to FNCE ® session recordings until May 31, 2022 .

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo ™ also is the news media's best annual opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace. Accredited members of the media will be able to conduct interviews with the Academy's network of national spokespeople. To request media credentials and learn more, visit eatrightFNCE.org/media.

Keynote speakers at the main general sessions include (all times Central):

Sunday, October 17 ( 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ): Opening Session . The keynote speaker is trained ethnographer, unshakable optimist and best-selling author, Simon Sinek . Sinek shares how people can be inspired and fulfilled by their work. He promotes that the ability to adopt an infinite mindset is a prerequisite for any leader who aspires to leave their organization in better shape than they found it.

Opening Session Sinek shares how people can be inspired and fulfilled by their work. He promotes that the ability to adopt an infinite mindset is a prerequisite for any leader who aspires to leave their organization in better shape than they found it. Monday, October 18 ( 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ): Member Showcase . The keynote speaker is best-selling author, podcaster and founder of Kwik Learning, Jim Kwik . A global expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance and accelerated learning, Kwik shares his secrets to mentally thrive, increase productivity and innovation in the face of daily overstimulation.

Member Showcase A global expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance and accelerated learning, Kwik shares his secrets to mentally thrive, increase productivity and innovation in the face of daily overstimulation. Tuesday, October 19 ( 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ): Closing Session . The keynote speaker is the president and chief storytelling officer at consulting firm Steller Collective, Kindra Hall . A master storyteller, Hall will provide the audience with a blueprint for effective storytelling to empower and equip them to build better professional relationships.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

