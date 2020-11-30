Academy Of Art University Hosts Webinar On VFX Behind "The 24th" With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kevin Willmott And Producer/Lead Actor/Co-Writer Trai Byers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3rd, 7 pm (PST), Academy of Art University's School of Animation & Visual Effects hosts an exclusive live webinar with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott and the lead actor/co-writer,...

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3rd, 7 pm (PST), Academy of Art University's School of Animation & Visual Effects hosts an exclusive live webinar with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott and the lead actor/co-writer, producer, Trai Byers, to discuss the filmmaking and visual effects process behind their new historical film "The 24th".

"The 24th," directed by Kevin Willmott and co-written with Trai Byers, is a true story about members of the US Army's all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment involved in a deadly uprising in Houston in 1917. The film is an emotionally charged reminder of the struggle African American soldiers had to endure in the early 20th century and how their revolt set the foundation for modern Civil Rights movements.

Faculty and students from the School of Animation and Visual Effects' StudioX collaborated with Mr. Willmott. During the summer of 2019, faculty and students were on set in North Carolina to work with Mr. Willmott and the film crew then completed the visual effects shots in StudioX at the Academy.

StudioX is a student-run, faculty-mentored experience that emulates a real-world animation and visual effects production environment. Students work with real clients, real films and games, real deadlines, and real problems to solve. The "X" in StudioX stands for the valuable experience students gain as they prepare for animation and VFX careers. Many students start collecting IMDb credits even before graduating.

During the live event, Mr. Willmott and the co-writer, producer, and the lead actor, Trai Byers, along with the executive producers of the film, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia, and Cinematographer, Brett Pawlak, will be present to discuss the filmmaking and visual effects process. They will also join the StudioX crew to share their experiences and career tips for younger filmmakers. Time will be allotted for Q&A from the attendees.

This event is free and open to the public as a part of the ongoing 2020 School of Animation and Visual Effects Industry Week . To join the live webinar, please register at bit.ly/artuvfxdec3 .

For more information about Industry Week and other upcoming events, please visit: https://www.academyart.edu/about-us/news/events/animation-and-visual-effects-industry-week/

About Academy of Art University:Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 135 accredited degree programs spanning 40 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communication, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu .

Press Contact: Catherine Tate

Email: ctate@academyart.edu

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-art-university-hosts-webinar-on-vfx-behind-the-24th-with-oscar-winning-filmmaker-kevin-willmott-and-producerlead-actorco-writer-trai-byers-301180666.html

SOURCE Academy of Art University