Academy Award® Accredited: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021: Smartphone Film Competition Supported By Sony

TOKYO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals, commemorated the 1st Smartphone Competition, supported by Sony, by holding an online talk event; the "Creators' Junction 2021," at Ginza Sony Park on Saturday, June 12. The event designed to inspire the next generation of filmmakers was hosted by Tetsuya Bessho, SSFF & ASIA president.

Among the invited guests were the Japanese directors of the short films nominated in the competition. With the Ginza in the background, Mr. Nakadai, producer of Sony Group Inc., introduced that the SSFF & ASIA Official Competitions and the newly started Smartphone Film Competition, both supported by Sony, the aim is to bring excitement to the world with the power of creativity and technology which is the key concept & theme of Sony.

After the screening of "Stardust Children" shot entirely on smartphone XperiaTM by Eiji Uchida and based on a submitted story based on J-Pop Group Ikimonogakari's song "Kirakira ni Hikaru", panels talked about how this short film was produced.

They discuss new challenge of the smartphone shooting and new idea produced through collaboration of music, story and short film.

The talk event is now archived on YouTube with English subtitles. https://youtu.be/xI_ukCOmvSQ

Short film "Stardust Children" is also available on YouTube with English subtitles. https://youtu.be/JWfM_ArrTq8

