AcademicInfluence.com Announces The Top Small Colleges & Universities In The U.S. For 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From tiny houses to pandemic pods, small is in. It's the age of introversion, personal projects, and little pleasures.

This is good news for prospective college students who prefer the small school experience. Today, many higher education institutions cater to the need for a more intimate learning environment. To that end, AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading American colleges and universities with a student body of 5,000 students and fewer:

50 Best Small Colleges and Universities of 2021

"Small schools with fewer students and faculty can still be highly influential in academics and thought leadership," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "The schools in our ranking are powerhouses in their own right. They offer a tremendous opportunity to students looking to benefit from a college or university that packs a lot into an undergrad education without packing students into classes in enormous lecture halls."

Criteria for the schools in this ranking include the 5,000-student upper limit, full accreditation, and operation as a nonprofit organization. The following schools feature in the ranking:

Amherst College

Bard College

Barnard College

Bates College

Bennington College

Bowdoin College

Bryn Mawr College

California Institute of Technology

Carleton College

The Catholic University of America

Claremont McKenna College

Clark University

Clarke University

Colgate University

College of the Atlantic

Connecticut College

Cooper Union

DePauw University

Earlham College

Fisk University

Goddard College

Grinnell College

Hamilton College

Hampshire College

Harvey Mudd College

Haverford College

Kenyon College

Middlebury College

Morehouse College

Mount Holyoke College

Naropa University

New College of Florida

Oberlin College

Occidental College

Pitzer College

Pomona College

Reed College

Sarah Lawrence College

Scripps College

Smith College

Spelman College

Swarthmore College

Trinity College (Connecticut)

Vassar College

Washington and Lee University

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Wheaton College (Illinois)

Williams College

Yeshiva University

Visit the link above to view the final ranking order, find top schools by state, and see additional schools outside the top 50.

"A tighter-knit college community, personalized studies, better student-to-faculty ratios, and greater access to professors and staff—these are just a few of the advantages of a smaller school," adds Macosko. "Students looking for colleges and universities that offer those elements, along with superior scholarship and influential academics, will find them in our ranking."

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks developed the InfluenceRanking Engine, the machine-learning technology behind AcademicInfluence.com's advanced rankings. The InfluenceRanking Engine scans and analyzes the web, mapping the impact of a school's thought leadership across a variety of disciplines.

"Whether it's a small college, bustling megacampus, or online university, AcademicInfluence.com can help you find a higher ed option that suits you," says Macosko. "In addition, our College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings tools can focus your search and introduce you to schools you might otherwise have overlooked but which align with your specific wants and needs."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders.

