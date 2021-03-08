Academic Partnerships To Present At The Virtual WPI 2021 HBCU Forum To Discuss Innovation In Online Higher Education

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today announced that Tekoya Boykins, EdD ABD, Assistant Director, Academic Services and Products at AP will present at the annual Wesley Peachtree Institute (WPI) 2021 HBCU Forum, Mar. 8-9, 2021. The WPI Forum, presented virtually this year, focuses on the interests and issues facing historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), with a special emphasis this year on emerging opportunities facing HBCU leaders and issues that impact fiscal stability.

Boykins will present her session on the topic of "Innovation in Higher Education: Expanding Access to Quality Online Programs with Faculty at the Helm" on Monday, Mar. 8 from 12pm - 12:50pm CT. She will discuss why access, affordability, and a commitment to student success matter now more than ever, what faculty and forward-thinking universities are doing today to support students, and how empowering faculty to be at the helm helps universities drive student engagement.

The WPI 2021 HBCU Forum will feature many esteemed keynote speakers, including Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), Dr. Bridget Terry Long, the dean of Harvard University's Graduate School of Education, and Dr. Ruth Simmons, president and CEO of Prairie View A&M University. The Wesley Peachtree Institute is a non-profit corporation organized to provide information, research, training, and consultation for administrators and staff of minority-serving institutions.

Based in Dallas, Texas, AP is a leading online facilitator, serving more than 50 public universities across the country, that helps expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce-relevant education.

About Academic Partnerships Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily regional public institutions of higher education in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

