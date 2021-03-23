Academic Orthopaedic Consortium Honors Kristy Weber, MD, 1st Female President Of The American Academy Of Orthopedic Surgeons

CARY, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academic Orthopedic Consortium (AOC) Women's Leadership Forum powered by Breg proudly honors Orthopaedic Surgeon Leader Kristy Weber, MD who served as the 1st female President of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in 2019. The AAOS is now in its 88 th year and has 39,000 members spanning 100+ countries and each year only 1 of these 39,000 incredible people serves as President. The AOC invites all genders to join a live presentation with Dr. Weber: April 1, 2021 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm PST Dr. Weber will present: Gender Diversity in Orthopaedics - Lessons learned from the first female President of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons . Click here to Register!

Dr. Weber's presentation will cover:

How both men and women in orthopedics can become advocates for increasing diversity in their ranks.

How incorporating unique experiences and perspectives in orthopedic practices benefits a more diverse patient population.

The risks of sticking with the status quo.

Building a sustainable, successful future and advance the quality of orthopedic care.

BACKGROUND:For years, orthopedic surgery has been one of the least diverse subspecialties in the medical field - recent studies indicate that 94% of practicing physicians in the space are male. When Dr. Kristy L. Weber was exploring her options in medical school in the late 1980s, she was even told women couldn't get into orthopedics.

Dr. Weber overcame the odds to become the chief of orthopedic oncology in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, director of the Sarcoma Program in Penn's Abramson Cancer Center, and the first female President of AAOS.

"While my gender does not define me, I know that reducing barriers and embracing gender, ethnic and racial diversity in our field only stands to better our culture and better serve patients." - Dr. Kristy L. Weber

About the AOC:The Academic Orthopaedic Consortium is an S corporation established in 2005 to nationally organize leadership of the academic orthopedic departments for the purpose of creating a national clearinghouse of information specific to best practice in the business and leadership of academic orthopedic departments. All this to better position Chairs, Faculty leaders, and their Administrative Leadership teams to optimize their business and operational positions with best practices and better context of the national academic landscape. The AOC has over 3,200 members spanning 160 University-based orthopedic programs and an additional 40 health systems and private practices. AOC membership includes Orthopaedic Chairs, Division Chiefs, Faculty Leaders, Administrative Leaders, and Residents & Fellows. If you are an orthopaedic surgeon or work for one, you can join the AOC for free to access all of above https://www.aoc-ortho.com/membership/ .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academic-orthopaedic-consortium-honors-kristy-weber-md-1st-female-president-of-the-american-academy-of-orthopedic-surgeons-301254291.html

SOURCE Academic Orthopaedic Consortium