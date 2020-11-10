Abuelo's Pays Tribute To America's Veterans With Fundraiser For Honor Flight

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, salutes Veterans Day again this year by partnering with Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization that transports American veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials to those who served and sacrificed for the nation. During the restaurant's "Queso for Heroes" promotion, Abuelo's will donate $1 to Honor Flight for each Chile con Queso appetizer sold from Saturday, Nov. 7 to Wednesday, Nov. 11, in every restaurant location.

"We're grateful to partner with Abuelo's again this year, and we thank the entire Abuelo's team for their generous support during this Veterans Day promotion," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "Our mission is to honor veterans by fulfilling their wish to make a trip to visit their memorial in our nation's capital, and the Honor Flight couldn't make that wish come true without the continuing support of donors and sponsors like Abuelo's."

"It's a privilege to work with Honor Flight to pay tribute to our veterans," said Robert Lin, President. "Our fundraiser last year was a huge success, and we're looking forward to celebrating Veterans Day again this year by helping Honor Flight continue their mission with the fundraiser. We can never fully repay veterans for their service to our country, but it's our honor to pay tribute to them again in 2020."

On trips arranged by the nationwide Honor Flight Network, veterans get a chance to share stories of their sacrifice and service, reunite with comrades and pay tribute to those lost. Currently, Honor Flight serves veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, plus terminally ill veterans who served in any era. The organization plans to expand its service to honor veterans from more recent conflicts. Learn more at www.honorflight.org.

About Abuelo'sSince its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 29 full-service restaurants located in 9 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor FlightThe Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

