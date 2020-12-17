Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Raises $7,000 For Honor Flight Network

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, raised $7,000 for the Honor Flight Network in November to celebrate Veterans Day. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, continued its partnership with the Honor Flight Network in celebration of Veterans Day. In November, $7,000 was raised for Honor Flight to assist in transporting American veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials of those who served and sacrificed."

Abuelo's held its "Queso for Heroes" promotion from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11 to honor Veterans Day, donating $1 to Honor Flight for each sale of its popular Chile con Queso appetizer. The restaurant chain also paid tribute to veterans and active servicemembers who visited Abuelo's by providing a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu at select locations.

"On behalf of Honor Flight, I'd like to thank all of the Abuelo's team members who made this fundraiser such a success," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "Many veterans would like the opportunity to visit the nation's capital, see their memorial and share their stories, but some lack the means to do so. With the help of partners like Abuelo's, we're able to fulfill their wish."

Last year, Honor Flight flew more than 23,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. for an all-expenses paid visit that many would not have been able to make otherwise. Honor Flight currently arranges trips for veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The organization also serves terminally ill veterans from any era of service. Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has transported nearly a quarter of a million veterans to visit memorials in the capital.

"Supporting our community is deeply engrained in our culture at Abuelo's, so we were pleased to work with Honor Flight again this year to pay tribute to our military heroes," said Abuelo's President Robert Lin. "I am grateful to the guests who visited our restaurants during the promotion and made the fundraiser successful, and I am thankful for the dedication of the Abuelo's team, who made it possible."

On trips arranged by the nationwide Honor Flight Network, veterans get a chance to share stories of their sacrifice and service, reunite with fellow comrades and pay tribute to those lost. The organization also plans to expand its service to honor veterans from more recent conflicts. Learn more at www.honorflight.org.

About Abuelo'sSince its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 29 full-service restaurants located in 9 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor FlightThe Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras. We also serve terminally ill veterans serving during any era. Please visit www.honorflight.org or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

