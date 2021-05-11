Abt Electronics Unveils 30,000-Square-Foot Onsite Recycling Center

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its expansive green initiatives , 85-year-old Abt Electronics , the largest independently-owned, single-location retailer of electronics, appliances, and home goods in the country debuts a larger recycling center, becoming more efficient in its waste management and expanding its commitment to sustainability.

Abt constructed its first onsite, 12,000-square-foot recycling center in 2008. The new recycling center, nearly three times larger, features state-of-the-art equipment including a GreenMax machine for recycling Styrofoam. The machine melts Styrofoam into raw materials used for picture frames, home construction materials, and more. The center also has an Auger Compactor, a heavy-duty machine designed for compacting large volumes of waste materials.

"This was a significant, but important investment for the company," said Mike Abt, co-president of Abt Electronics. "We are committed to expanding our green program as the company continues to grow. One of our core values has always been to create a more sustainable world for future generations."

Abt Electronics recycles 95 percent of its own waste — including cardboard, plastic, wood pallets, and packing materials in which merchandise is shipped in. Every year, Abt's recycling efforts save 2.2 million pounds of cardboard and paper going to the local dump, over 350,000 pounds of Styrofoam, over 13 million pounds of appliances, and 1.4 million pounds of electronics from going to landfills.

In addition, Abt also accepts broken or unwanted electronics and appliances from their customers and the public. There is no fee to drop off unwanted items, no matter their size. The only exception are TVs , as they contain hazardous chemicals and must be properly recycled. Abt charges a nominal fee for TVs to send them to a third-party facility that follows EPA standards in e-waste recycling. The picture tubes from the TV sets get recycled into kitchen backsplash tiles.

Abt ElectronicsAbt Electronics was founded in 1936 when Jewel Abt loaned her husband Dave $800 to open a small electronics store in Chicago. Abt has grown to become the largest independent, single-store retailer of electronics, appliances, and home goods in the country. This third-generation family-run business (now run by brothers, Mike, Ricky, Jon and Billy, who share the title of co-president) is known for its award-winning customer service from its team of more than 1,700 expert staff. Its Glenview, Ill.-based location boasts a 114,000 square-foot showroom on 37 acres. The entire facility, including its continually expanding state-of-the-art warehouse, totals over 450,000 square feet. Abt is known for being an eco-friendly business and has an award-winning green program that includes bio-diesel trucks, LED lights, a rooftop solar array, an irrigation system that uses renewable rainwater, and a generator that provides electricity for nine hours of the day. Abt also has an on-premises 30,000-square-foot recycling center that takes in over 8,500 tons of waste per year including 95 percent of the company's own waste. For more information, visit www.abt.com .

