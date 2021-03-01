ABSTRAX Officially Becomes The First Terpene Distributor On Weedmaps' WM Exchange, The Wholesale Cannabis Platform From WM Business

Premium cannabis-derived and botanically-derived terpene blends are now available for brands seeking to add terpenes to their own finished goods

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABSTRAX, an industry leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes, is now officially the first terpene distributor to offer its catalog on Weedmaps' WM Exchange. Part of WM Business product suite, WM Exchange is a platform that streamlines discovery between licensed buyers and sellers. Now, retailers and brands on Weedmaps will have access to ABSTRAX's wide variety of terpenes.

"We are thrilled to join the Weedmaps family," said Max Koby, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "Brands can now access and experiment with terpenes in new and exciting ways — radically changing the way their products perform and deliver an experience."

Due to federal regulations, ABSTRAX's cannabis-derived terpenes are currently only available in the State of California, while its botanically-derived terpenes, extracted from lemon, orange, mango, and other fruits and plants, are available nationwide.

"We are delighted to have ABSTRAX onboard, our relationship with them is a step forward in further establishing WM Business as the optimal solution for cannabis retailers and brands to efficiently run and scale their business," said Justin Dean, Chief Technology Officer of Weedmaps. "We believe WM Exchange will become an essential part of the overall WM Business SaaS portfolio as our retail and brand clients alike look to make wholesale discovery and distribution a more seamless process."

"The botanical side of ABSTRAX's business leads the way in introducing terpenes to brands throughout the country. Our mission is to educate companies on the numerous benefits of terpenes and how best to use them in their products," said Koby.

Available on WM Exchange is an innovative menu of ABSTRAX terpene blends like XJ-13, Wedding Cake, Tropic Thunder, Super Lemon Haze, Strawberry Cheesecake, and more. Each blend offers a highly unique sensorial experience that can be consistently reproduced, thanks to the company's state-of-the-art Type 7 laboratory and formulation team. For example, Wedding Cake (also known as Pink Cookies) is a rare phenotype created by Seed Junky Genetics when the breeder crossed a mother Triangle Kush with Animal Mints pollen. When consumed, the blend is calming, mood-boosting, and euphoric. Brands often use the blend for vapes, beverages, and finished goods.

"Our blends are growing in popularity because they are both highly innovative and extremely consistent," said Koby. "We are able to recreate the most popular cannabis strains using either or both cannabis-derived and botanically-derived terpenes, providing brands with the ability to create and recreate unforgettable sensorial experiences for their customers."

Want to learn more? Visit the following link for more details: https://weedmaps.com/brands/abstrax

About ABSTRAXABSTRAX is the leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab that uses the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds. ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalogue of cannabis flavors in the world. Visit us at AbstraxTech.com .

About WM Holding Company, LLCWM Holding Company, LLC, parent company of Weedmaps and its WM Business SaaS offering, is the leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. Founded in 2008, WMH is the leading two-sided marketplace and SaaS provider to the cannabis industry, comprising the Company's B2C marketplace, Weedmaps, and its B2B software, WM Business. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com .

Media Contacts:

ABSTRAXE: press@abstraxtech.com

WeedmapsE: press@weedmaps.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abstrax-officially-becomes-the-first-terpene-distributor-on-weedmaps-wm-exchange-the-wholesale-cannabis-platform-from-wm-business-301236764.html

SOURCE ABSTRAX