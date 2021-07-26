Abstrakt Marketing Acquires Sapper Consulting To Create The Largest Lead Generation Company Of Its Kind In The U.S.

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group , the region's largest marketing company, just got bigger - and better.

The company today announced the acquisition of another growing St. Louis-based firm, Sapper Consulting. The combination will enable Abstrakt to offer comprehensive integrated marketing services to more than 1,700 clients in all 50 U.S. states, and will fuel a three-year growth strategy to lead it from 500 employees and more than $58 million in revenues by the end of 2021 to about 1,000 employees and $100 million in revenues by 2023.

Abstrakt services today range from Outbound Lead Generation to Digital Marketing, Branding and Video Production. It has won more than 85 business growth and innovation awards since inception. Sapper Consulting provides industry-leading email marketing solutions nationwide.

"We have been following Sapper from the beginning. Our team has always admired their work and the values they live by. The addition of their services will close the loop on our multi-channel lead generation solution and enable us to deliver an even better product mix to our clients," stated Abstrakt CEO, Scott Scully.

Jeff Winters, CEO of Sapper Consulting added, "In order for us to join forces with another firm, there had to be a win for our people, our business and our clients. This relationship checks all the boxes. Collectively, we will provide a world-class service offering that doesn't exist today."

"Abstrakt has been a cornerstone in the redevelopment of the historic riverfront district, Laclede's Landing," stated Abstrakt's COO, Brian Condon. "The addition of Sapper Consulting, along with our own growth, will result in almost double the number of people we will have working downtown. We plan to add 400 more jobs over the next three years."

The company feels the creative energy that resonates from the unique neighborhood that is Laclede's Landing. Informed acquisitions and organic growth will allow Abstrakt to continue to expand their footprint and grow as a true anchor for the community, continuing a long-overdue revitalization of one of the city's finest neighborhoods.

To learn more about Abstrakt Marketing Group, including employment opportunities, visit www.abstraktmg.com.

About Abstrakt Marketing Group Based in St. Louis, MO, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 800 clients nationwide. With 350+ employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead generation company, offering both inbound and outbound solutions for their client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group