Absolute Software To Present At Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced the company will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2022.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute SoftwareAbsolute Software (ABST) (TSX:ABST) accelerates customers' shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry's first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping to ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in the Fall of 2021.

