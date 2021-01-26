EAST AURORA, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut Care facilities, located in New York, have begun to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to their residents and staff. The vaccine is being administered in-house by representatives from Walgreens and CVS, which have contracted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Absolut Care will be administering both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Moderna, depending on the location. To date, the vaccine has been rolled out at all of Absolut Care's nursing facilities and will be available at its assisted living facility on January 22nd, 2021. Second rounds of vaccinations are being distributed as required, three weeks after the facility's initial round, with a third scheduled after that.

On January 28th, Absolut Care of Aurora Park will be delivering the second dose of vaccinations for the first group of staff and residents who have received it three weeks prior. Those who haven't received the vaccination will be given their first dose.

Residents and staff at all Absolut Care locations are required to give consent in the form of a phone call, email, or in writing before receiving the vaccine. Family members and those responsible for residents have been contacted. More information and access to consent forms can be found on their website at https://www.absolutcare.com/ .

About Absolut CareAbsolut Care provides quality long-term care, subacute rehabilitation, memory care, and respite care for short-term stays throughout Upstate New York.

Media Contact Dawn Harsch716-542-3865 289907@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolut-care-of-new-york-is-administering-covid-19-vaccinations-301215077.html

SOURCE Absolut Care