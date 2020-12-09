Absolut Care In East Aurora Shares All On Senior Radio

East Aurora, N.Y, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in on Saturday, December 12th, to listen to Absolut Care of Aurora Park's Administrator, Stacy Bastian share insight on why she joined the team and how the new ownership and management are making a positive impact on Absolut Care's residents. She'll also discuss her new initiatives at the facility including renovations, technology upgrades, and the virtual town hall meetings she hosts to provide transparent communication to family members and the community.

On December 19th, Aurora Park's new Medical Director, Dr. Paul Shields, DO, will share what he and his team at Great Lakes Health Systems and General Physician, PC are bringing to the staff, residents, and families at the Aurora Park location.

Don't miss Dr. Shields' interview as he shares his plans to optimize the patient experience for residents at Aurora Park and communicates what he's learned as a member of the Kaleida Health COVID task force and as Director of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of WNY.

The third broadcast on Saturday, January 2nd will provide a recap of the series and give insights on what to expect at Aurora Park in the new year.

Listen to these upcoming interviews live on Senior Radio WBEN 930. To learn more about how Absolut Care's new management is bringing positive change to the Buffalo community, visit their website. https://www.absolutcare.com/

About Absolut CareAbsolut Care provides quality long-term care, subacute rehabilitation, memory care, and respite care for short-term stays throughout Upstate New York.

