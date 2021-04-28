ABS, A McConkey Auction Group Company, Announces Migration To EBlock Platform In Summer 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the McConkey Auction Group (MAG) announced its Southwestern digital auction company, ABS, will migrate to EBlock this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the McConkey Auction Group (MAG) announced its Southwestern digital auction company, ABS, will migrate to EBlock this summer. As MAG's Pacific Northwest digital platform partner since January 2020, EBlock, now provides ABS customers with a unique experience where buyers and sellers can more efficiently address inventory needs through digital auctions. The move to EBlock will enhance customer offerings and online user experience in a variety of ways and unifies the ABS and MAG digital experience.

"EBlock has provided us with the opportunity to expand its exceptional technology throughout our organization," says MAG CEO and President Bob McConkey. "ABS and EBlock similarly deliver a live auction experience; the migration of ABS to EBlock will combine our Pacific Northwest and Southwest digital footprints into one integrated marketplace."

The technology migration for ABS customers enhances what they already experience by:

Replicating the excitement of a live auction through a digital experience to meet customers where they are

Adapting to users' workflows using a suite of scalable features

Maximizing the number of vehicles, buyers, sellers, and auctions available

Creating trust through features and functionality that provide transparency throughout the experience.

The EBlock platform empowers ABS and MAG customers with access to industry first technology that delivers nationwide run lists, live virtual lanes, and an Hourly Auction channel with set end times giving regular opportunities to win more inventory in less time. This also allows dealers to buy and sell inventory, on their own schedule, regardless of their location.

"The digital transformation of the automotive industry is accelerating," said Jason McClenahan, EBlock, President and CEO. "Having the opportunity to work with pioneers like ABS and the McConkey Auction Group is exciting. Providing our technology to them through this migration to EBlock, positions them to deliver an unmatched customer experience."

The ABS technology migration is in-progress and will be completed by early summer 2021. Current ABS customers will receive a series of communications to walk them through the change, which includes live demos, Q&As, and regular access to a deep team of experts.

About McConkey Auction Group McConkey Auction Group is an independent auction company providing digital and physical remarketing services to licensed, registered automotive dealers and institutional customers.

About EBlock EBlock is a leader in the wholesale automotive market, providing sellers and buyers with a streamlined platform that combines the energy and immediacy of a physical auction together with the convenience and efficiency of a digital one.

