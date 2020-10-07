Abris Invests In Polish E-commerce Delivery Solutions Provider

WARSAW, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavason Limited, subsidiary of the Abris CEE Mid-Market III LP fund, managed by Abris Capital Partners Ltd., has signed an agreement with the fund 21 Concordia and its founders to purchase the majority of shares in R2G Polska Sp. z o. o., operating under the Apaczka brand - the largest e-commerce delivery solutions provider in Poland. The transaction is subject to the standard approval procedure of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK).

Headquartered in Warsaw, Apaczka functions as a technology platform and an integrator, offering comprehensive shipment services for e-commerce stores, SMEs and SOHO (small office / home office) clients. Apaczka supports companies in the development of their business, providing professional tools to facilitate daily logistics, and over the past decade has made close to 30 million shipments for more than 160,000 customers. The company has achieved increased revenues over recent years, exceeding €30m in 2019.

Abris has extensive experience in the courier and logistics sector, having made successful investments in Polish e-commerce logistics business Siódemka, and Romanian courier services provider Urgent Cargus, both of which have gained a leading market position addressing the increasing needs of customers in the e-commerce sector.

Apaczka is expected to benefit from the ongoing growth of e-commerce spending globally. According to forecasts, online spending in Poland, which has maintained strong and consistent growth over the past two decades, will continue over the coming years. This trend has been further boosted in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, translating into a 35% increase in the value of the market year on year.

Edgar Kole śnik, Partner at Abris Capital Partners, commented:"Apaczka fits perfectly into the global trend for increased e-commerce spending and demand for delivery services, and we see great potential for further development of the company. We are convinced that, with the experienced management team in place, we will be able to implement our ambitious plans both in terms of organic growth and acquisitions."

Grzegorz Iwaniuk, co-founder and president of R2G, commented:"In addition to continuing the current strategy of increasing our market share and strengthening our leadership position, we plan to drive the growth of the business further, with the support of Abris, through the development and implementation of new solutions for entities operating in the e-commerce industry. Our goal is also to reach new market segments with the apaczka.pl platform."

Marek Modecki, Managing Partner of 21 Concordia, added: "We are pleased that the management of Apaczka have found a new partner with whom they will be able to continue their dynamic growth and who, thanks to their deep presence in Central Europe, will allow them to replicate Apaczka's business model in new markets."

Abris Capital PartnersAbris Capital Partners Ltd. is a leading independent private equity fund manager, focused on mid-market opportunities in the major countries of Central Europe. Established in 2007, Abris seeks to identify, and partner with, the most successful and dynamic mid-market businesses in Central Europe, which can benefit from an input of capital and/or management expertise at both strategic and operational levels. With investment capital of almost € 1.3 billion, Abris has obtained financial backing from many leading global investment institutions including corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, funds of funds and US university endowment funds. Abris has a long-term investment horizon and usually targets transactions in which it is able to acquire a majority or sole ownership position. The typical financial commitment by Abris to any single transaction can range from EUR 30 to 75 million, with larger commitments available if required. The Abris advisory business operates using regionally based teams in Warsaw and Bucharest.

Apaczka R2G Polska Sp. z o.o. is the owner of, among others service apaczka.pl and a proven e-commerce delivery solutions provider operating for over 11 years on the e-commerce market. It consistently supports companies in the development of their business, providing professional tools that facilitate everyday logistics. The apaczka.pl service has been trusted by over 160,000 customers, mainly e-commerce companies and SOHO / SME entrepreneurs, who sent nearly 30 million shipments. The apaczka.pl platform provides its clients with solutions allowing for comprehensive logistics services, offering the services of all the largest courier companies operating on the Polish market. The company also offers the most advanced technological tools allowing for efficient logistics management in the e-commerce industry, including integration of over 50 store platforms.

