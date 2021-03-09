Abri Health Care Announces Successful Launch Of Next Phase Of Company Following Management Purchase

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abri Health Care - a leading provider of skilled nursing services, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living services - today announced the launch of the next phase of the Company following the successful purchase of all the equity in the Company by a group led by current management.

"We are pleased to have acquired a Company whose employees and leadership have vast and deep experience operating skilled care centers and ensuring our residents receive the absolute best care and support, without question," said Mike Templeton, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "Skilled nursing services, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living services for our senior population are needed now more than ever. We take seriously our commitment to our residents and their loved ones."

Abri, which was formally known as Senior Care Centers, operates 22 centers throughout Texas. The Company will continue as a leading operator of such facilities while also looking to expand by purchasing and leasing additional facilities in Texas and beyond. As part of the launch, the Company has determined it will no longer seek to operate 10 facilities owned by LTC Properties, which have previously been the subject of a dispute.

"We are confident the future of our business will be as both an owner and operator," said Anthony Arnaudy, Abri's Chief Financial Officer. "This approach will ensure ever-improving care for our residents while providing greater opportunity and flexibility for our investors."

The Abri leadership team has decades of experience in the industry and the team will be expanded to identify and manage new opportunities. Additionally, the Company is actively looking to expand its clinical team.

Mr. Templeton joined the Company in 2009 and brings over 27 years of experience in the post-acute industry, with an MBA, nursing home administrator's license and an assisted living administrator's certificate. Mr. Templeton started his healthcare journey with 7 years in sales and marketing, followed by 10 years as a nursing home administrator, and the 10 years in senior management with multi-site responsibilities in Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, Home Health, and Hospice.

Mr. Arnaudy has more than 25 years of progressive financial and operations management experience. During his career, Mr. Arnaudy has gained a reputation for creating and implementing finance practices that generate favorable, high quality business results, even during challenging economic times. Anthony earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Bath in England. He later obtained an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of California.

About Abri Health CareFormerly Senior Care Centers, Abri Health Care Services was founded in 2009. We offer skilled nursing services, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living in over 22 locations across Texas. Every day, Abri Health Care Services provides care for approximately 2,000 patients across our communities. Our caregivers are the heart of our organization, and their dedication and passion is paramount to our success. We are looking for people who share our dogged commitment to take excellent care of our patients and residents whether through a direct caregiving role, or in a support function that helps ensure the caregivers have what they need.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abri-health-care-announces-successful-launch-of-next-phase-of-company-following-management-purchase-301243964.html

SOURCE Abri Health Care