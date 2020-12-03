Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Size Worth $267.4 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abrasive blasting nozzle market size is anticipated to reach USD 267.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027,according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of abrasive blasting machines for cleaning, repairing, and surface finishing, among other applications, is expected to drive the market growth. Construction projects being aggressively pursued, particularly in developing economies, such as India and Brazil, are also expected to contribute to the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The carbide tip segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 57% in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

The marine segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2019 and was valued at approximately USD 64 million

Harder materials offer better wear resistance but incur high replacement costs and are susceptible to cracks under rough handling

Distributors and suppliers are offering a myriad of abrasive blasting nozzles at competitive prices and are also guaranteeing efficient delivery

End users are making buying decisions on the basis of the shape, orifice, abrasive velocity, and material of the nozzle as well as the blasting surface

The popularity of nozzles complying with the ISO and OSHA, among other standards and codes, is increasing.

Read 108 page research report with ToC on "Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Nozzle Type (Venturi Nozzle, Straight Bore Nozzle, Wide Throat Nozzle), By Material, By Bore Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/abrasive-blasting-nozzle-market

Additionally, the key companies are developing nozzles that reduce the lifetime healthcare costs, OSHA noise citations, incidents of worker hearing damage, and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are particularly focusing on using advanced materials to develop light-weight nozzles as part of the efforts to reduce the overall operator fatigue and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are also employing proprietary technologies to reduce the exit velocity while effectively maintaining the particle velocity, thereby reducing the noise levels at the source without compromising with productivity.

Abrasive blasting nozzles are being used for diverse applications as different types, such as venturi nozzles that offer high abrasive velocity, angled nozzles that are ideal for compact spaces, and straight bore nozzles that are suitable for close-range spot blasting, are introduced in the market. The ability to blast nozzles to ensure consistent surface finishing is expected to open significant opportunities in the market over the forecast period. For instance, blasting nozzles are increasingly being used for sandblasting operations on automobiles to strip-off paint, rust, grease, and oil.

Grand View Research has segmented the global abrasive blasting nozzle market on the basis of nozzle type, material, end-use, bore size, and region:

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Venturi Nozzle



Straight Bore Nozzle



Wide Throat Nozzle



Others

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Carbide Tips



Tungsten Carbide





Boron Carbide





Silicon Carbide



Ceramic Tips



Steel Tips

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive



Construction



Marine (Shipyard)



Others

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Bore Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

5/16 Inch



3/8 Inch



7/16 Inch



Others

Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Asia Pacific



South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market

Kennametal Inc.

Clemco Industries Corporation

Marco Group International

Graco Inc.

