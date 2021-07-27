ABMS Announces New Board Of Directors And Executive Committee Members

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing diplomate certification in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of a new member to the Board of...

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing diplomate certification in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of a new member to the Board of Directors, as well as to the Executive Committee at the ABMS Board of Directors meeting held in late June.

"ABMS relies on the expertise and dedication of volunteer leaders to help us serve the public and the medical profession," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to these leaders for being willing to share their time and talent to ensure that the ABMS Member Board certification credential continues to be an indicator of professionalism and proficiency in specialty knowledge and skills."

Elected to serve on the ABMS Board of Directors is John L. Kendall, MD, a member of the American Board of Emergency Medicine's Board of Directors. J. Brantley Thrasher, MD, Executive Director of the American Board of Urology, has been elected to serve on the ABMS Board of Directors Executive Committee.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged the many contributions that departing directors made to the ABMS community. "We are grateful to David G. Nichols, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Board of Pediatrics and Earl J. Reisdorff, MD, Executive Director of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, for their tireless work, guidance, and stewardship on behalf of the profession and the public," said Larry A. Green, MD, Chair, ABMS Board of Directors. "Both reflect the ABMS goal of aiming higher in all that we do."

About ABMSEstablished in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties