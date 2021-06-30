ABM's COVID-19 Response Recognized By Prestigious Awards

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM Industries (ABM) - Get Report, a leading provider of facility solutions today announced that its COVID-19 response-driven EnhancedClean™ Program was honored by two prestigious award programs.

ABM recently received three Gold Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its COVID-19 response plan and approach in delivering the science-based cleaning and disinfecting program to market, and in April received a Silver Stevie Award from the American Business Awards (ABA) for the "Most Valuable Corporate Response" to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM, won a Bronze Stevie Award for the "Support Team of the Year."

"These recognitions honor the hard work and dedication of ABM's team members and the effort they put forth on the front lines to support our clients over the course of this challenging and demanding pandemic," said Scott Salmirs, president and chief executive officer, ABM. "I am incredibly proud of our people and their unwavering dedication throughout it all. We are honored by the accolades we've received for our response to this pandemic and the launch of these industry-leading programs. But as meaningful as awards can be, the true thanks comes from knowing the difference we make for the people we serve."

"COVID-19 completely changed the way we experience our world. Virtually overnight the bar was raised for how everywhere from offices, schools, distribution centers, and airports, were cleaned to ensure healthy and safe environments," said Cary Bainbridge, chief marketing officer, ABM. "As a leader in providing clean, healthy, and efficient spaces, our teams set out to meet these evolving expectations by developing and quickly deploying science-based offerings that delivered a 'beyond-normal approach' to cleaning and disinfecting."

ABM's COVID-19 response included the development of both the EnhancedClean and EnhancedFacility™ programs, which together are designed to help reduce viral transmission on surfaces and in the air through a comprehensive approach to facility services that reflects the protocols and recommendations of key government agencies as well as guidance from experts in infectious diseases and industrial hygiene.

The programs consist of a site assessment, frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces and indoor air, visible signage that communicates the cleaning and disinfection practices, and broad disinfection of spaces by trained and certified specialists with the latest technology in facility services like electrostatic sprayers, HVAC systems, UV lighting and more.

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized and awarded excellence in strategic communication worldwide. Gold Quill is the only awards program that honors the dedication, innovation and passion of communicators on a global scale. All IABC Gold Quill Award entries are evaluated by international professional communicators with more than 10 years of experience.

As one of the nation's most prestigious business awards program, the ABA's Stevie® Awards recognize the annual achievements and positive contributions of companies and executives in a wide range of categories including leadership, customer service, management, public relations, and product development among others. More than 3,800 nominations from companies of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. A judging panel of more than 250 professionals participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About ABM Industries ABM (ABM) - Get Report is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About The International Association of Business Communicators With 10,000 members and more than 100 chapters worldwide, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is the only global association that connects business communication professionals with the people and insights needed to drive business results. Founded in 1970 and supporting professional communicators at the heart of every organization, IABC serves the collective disciplines of business communication professionals through professional development offerings, certifications, awards and recognition programs, online resources, Communication World magazine and the annual World Conference.

About The Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

