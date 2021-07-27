Able Baker Brewing Voted Best Brewery In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Able Baker Brewing is pleased to announce they have won Las Vegas Weekly's Readers' Choice award for "Best of Las Vegas" in the category of Best Brewery.

Able Baker CEO, Randy Rohde commented "We are humbled and honored to receive this award and want to give a big thank you to all that voted for us." He continued, "We're proud to be a part of a craft beer scene in Las Vegas that is really beginning to flourish. With so many other great breweries in town now, it makes it that much more special to be considered the Best of Las Vegas by our local fans and those visiting our great city."

At Able Baker Brewing, we take pride in creating unique, finely crafted, premium quality beer with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and bold flavor profiles, while using the Atomic Age as inspiration to showcase Nevada's resourcefulness and cast a respectful nod towards our unique state history.

Able Baker BrewingAble Baker Brewing, located in the Arts District at 1510 S. Main St. in Las Vegas, NV, boasts over 30 taps, including guest taps, wine, and craft cocktails. We are kid and pet friendly, have patio seating, and have multiple TV's in the taproom. Located within the brewery is Arts District Kitchen, which offers a variety of food choices, made from scratch. Please visit AbleBakerBrewing.com for more information, or directly at (702) 479-6355. For the most current information, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @ablebakerbrewing

