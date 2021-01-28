Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Achieves Perfect Score For 15th Consecutive Year On The Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) - Get Report, a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 15 th year in a row. The CEI is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination policies, employee benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in another 100 percent score, as well as the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We are thrilled to achieve a perfect score on the CEI for the fifteenth consecutive year," said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "This rating is a testament to the values that guide our company and our ongoing commitment to embracing diversity in all its forms - including in our company's policies and culture, brand partnerships, marketing, product collections and more. We look forward to continuing our support of the LGBTQ+ community throughout 2021 and beyond."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s brands are proud to partner with like-minded organizations to support the LGTBQ+ community. Since 2010, the Abercrombie & Fitch brand has partnered with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people - and since 2017, Hollister has partnered with GLSEN, the leading national education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. To date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its customers have raised more than $5 million to support these organizations.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of A&F's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and in A&F's subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company's financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) - Get Report is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com .

Investor Contact:Pam Quintiliano614-283-6751 Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Media Contact: Mackenzie Gusweiler614-283-6192 Public_Relations@anfcorp.com