Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Edward Carr As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the appointment of Edward Carr as Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Carr had served as Abeona's Chief Accounting Officer since January 2019.

"I look forward to working together with Ed to meet our near-term clinical and regulatory milestones, as well as set Abeona on a course for longer-term success for patients and shareholders," said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona. "Ed's financial leadership and deep understanding of our business helps position Abeona for further success as we continue to execute on our strategic and financial priorities focused on value-added growth."

Mr. Carr joined the Company in November 2018 as Corporate Controller, bringing more than 25 years of financial leadership experience serving in various finance roles of increasing responsibility. He has broad and extensive experience managing accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, tax and treasury matters. Prior to joining Abeona, Mr. Carr served as Assistant Controller at Coty Inc., a multi-billion dollar, publicly traded manufacturing company and as Chief Accounting Officer at Foster Wheeler AG, a multi-billion dollar, publicly traded engineering and construction company. Mr. Carr, who is a Certified Public Accountant, began his career at Ernst & Young LLP. He holds B.S. and Master of Professional Accountancy degrees from West Virginia University.

About Abeona Therapeutics Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's clinical programs include EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel investigational AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company's development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona's novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona's fully integrated gene and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and planned commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

