Abdulla A. Attum, MD, FACS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

PIKEVILLE, Ky., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdulla A. Attum, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon in the field of Medicine for his prominent role as a Cardiothoracic Surgeon with Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Attum is a highly respected surgeon at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. As a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Attum has led an impressive career, having accrued many years of professional experience in his field. He specializes in open-heart procedures, off-pump bypass, valve surgery, lung and chest wall resections, and complex cardiac procedures. He takes pride in maintaining the lowest complication rates nationally, and treats all patients as if they were his family. Located at 911 Bypass Road, Building A, Pikeville Hospital is a hub for surgical procedures and general medical care.

Dr. Attum decided to become a cardiothoracic surgeon in 1967, when he heard about the first-ever human heart transplant operation. He was inspired, and in pursuit of education, obtained his Medical Degree with honors from Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. Upon relocating to the United States, Dr. Attum subsequently completed a General Surgical Residency at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and Johnson City, NY, and a Residency in Cardiothoracic Surgery and Research at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and by the American Board of Wound Management.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Attum remains up to date on the latest developments and innovations in his field. He maintains active affiliations and memberships with professional medical organizations, including the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Attum believes strongly that every patient is the most important patient. He sees each person as someone with a family and a desire for a good outcome and improved quality of life. "I want my patients to know I will work my heart out to take care of them. I will do everything possible to treat them as if they were a member of my family. I work hard for each patient with the goal of giving them the best outcomes I can," he says.

Dr. Attum is happily married to his wife, Mrs. Mervat Attum since November 8, 1971. They have four children and eight grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family.

This honorable recognition is dedicated to Joseph McLoughlin, MD, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at the University of Maryland and his colleague, Alan Lansing, MD from Louisville, KY. He also dedicates this to his wife, Mervat for coping with his call schedule and long working hours.

For further information, please visit https://www.pikevillehospital.org/providers/abdulla-attum-m-d/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abdulla-a-attum-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301286814.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who