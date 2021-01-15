ABCorp Launches Enterprise Grade Additive Manufacturing With HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest standing manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announced the expansion of their Boston-based Center of Excellence. The opening of ABCorp's new Additive Manufacturing Center (AMC) at the site compliments the prior offering of secure and highly bespoke contract manufacturing for the access, authentication, and payments sectors. ABCorp is excited to partner with HP and introduces both prototyping and enterprise-scale production to the region via HP's industry-leading Multi Jet Fusion technology.

The AMC is situated within ABCorp's 125,000 s.f. highly secure, state-of-the-art facility and is powered by HP Jet Fusion 5210 industrial systems and Jet Fusion 580 full-color 3D printers, coupled with the latest generation of finishing capabilities. The AMC offers design, prototyping, and high-volume production capacity under a single roof with the flexibility of multiple base materials from HP and BASF. With the launch, ABCorp now offers additive manufacturing solutions capable of producing over 220,000 end-use production parts per week.

"ABCorp has a history dating back more than two centuries, providing Essential Critical goods and services to world-class companies and federal, state, and local government agencies in more than 120 countries around the world. Civic duty is at our core, and in February of last year, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we re-directed resources in our Boston facility to produce debit cards to support state unemployment programs and PPE (face shields) for front line responders during this time of great need. That decision, informed by our partners at HP, had the fortuitous result of opening our eyes to the world of 3D printing. We are pleased to expand our existing partnership with HP into this exciting new field and launch the first global, enterprise-grade additive manufacturing platform," says William Brown, ABCorp Chairman and CEO. "We could not have picked a better product extension or partner in HP to build on our expertise in secure print and highly bespoke contract manufacturing. This initiative not only broadens our product offering for existing customers, but reaches into new industries, and does so under ABCorp's blanket of security for discerning customers who place brand integrity as a top concern," continued Mr. Brown.

"We are excited to collaborate with ABCorp as they look to accelerate the journey to digital manufacturing for their customers," said Todd Davidson, head of 3D Printing for the Americas, HP Inc. "The benefits of 3D printing have enabled ABCorp to put a bold vision into action very quickly. The powerful capabilities of the Multi Jet Fusion platform will enable the design and production of disruptive applications at scale across industries."

In addition to printing materials of HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, and full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12, ABCorp offers finishing with AMT's PostPro3D smoothing system. AMT's smoothing rounds out the 3D print process to give finished parts an injection-molded quality and look by improving material characteristics and surface finish. "We see great growth in the post-pandemic world for localized manufacturing as companies look to keep their supply chains agile and closer to the end customer," says Neil Glazebrook, ABCorp's VP of 3D Solutions. Mr. Glazebrook continued by adding, "ABCorp customers can bring their ideas to reality, regardless of scale or complexity, and seamlessly take designs from prototype to production under a single roof."

For more information about ABCorp's new HP 3D Printing capabilities, please visit: www.3d.ABCorp.com or email at 3D@ABCorp.com

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a provider of Essential Critical goods and services for authentication, payment, and secure access. Our customers span federal, state, and local government agencies and companies across the commercial, financial, and healthcare sectors.

ABCorp's roots date back to 1795 and aiding the newly formed First Bank of the United States design and produce better, more counterfeit resistant currency. Today, ABCorp offers a wide variety of products and services, including secure documents (physical and digital), payment solutions including EMV and contactless payment credit/debit cards, instant issuance programs (ID and payment), digital solutions for authentication, payment, and customer engagement.

Countless government agencies and world-class companies rely on ABCorp to better engage with their constituents and customers in a secure manner, evolving to higher levels of security, trust, and utility.

