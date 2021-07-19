Abco And ISS Facility Services Announce National Partnership To Streamline Supply Chain Across Australia

BENTLEY, Australia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abco Managing Director James Bagshaw looks back on the transition from humble beginnings in WA to become a national supplier partnering with key players in the cleaning and facility management industry,...

BENTLEY, Australia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abco Managing Director James Bagshaw looks back on the transition from humble beginnings in WA to become a national supplier partnering with key players in the cleaning and facility management industry, including industry giant ISS Facility Services.

While always challenging the status quo, Abco relishes the opportunity to improve the industry by focusing on new, innovative solutions and environmentally sustainable products and practices. These positive changes are enabling superior service and improved outcomes for numerous sites across the nation, including education facilities, aged care and hospitals, medical centres, shopping centres, stadiums and many more.

Abco's recent partnership with ISS Facility Services is an integral development for the cleaning industry nationwide.

Managing Director James Bagshaw says, "The journey since Abco started in Perth WA in 1999 has been an ongoing learning experience, and I have enjoyed every moment! It's been great working with our loyal staff, suppliers and clients over many years to keep innovating, keep empowering others and keep adding value for our clients. There has been significant change in the industry over the past few years and It's fantastic to see cleaners empowered in their day-to-day jobs through training and the use of innovations that make cleaning tasks easier, save time & money, and are of benefit to the environment"

"Abco will continue to forge ahead with developing partnerships such as we have done with ISS Facility Services. This partnership represents Abco's continued growth as a sustainability-minded manufacturer and leading industrial cleaning product and innovation partner of Australia's facilities management contractors across the healthcare, resources, education, aviation and public spaces sectors."

About Abco Products

Abco Products are more than just a supplier of cleaning products and equipment, we have actually been empowering Cleaners and by extension the whole community for decades through innovative cleaning equipment, expert cleaning advice and investment in sustainable cleaning solutions. Located nationally across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, Abco have been servicing contract cleaners and facility managers for over 20 years.

