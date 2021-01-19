AbCellera Granted U.S. Patent Covering Its Trianni Mouse® Technology

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL), a technology company with a centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery, today announced it has expanded its intellectual property (IP) portfolio to include its Trianni Mouse ®technology . AbCellera uses the transgenic animal technology to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies for its drug discovery programs with biotech and pharma partners. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent no. 10,881,084 titled "Transgenic Animals and Methods of Use" to Trianni, Inc. (Trianni), an AbCellera Company.

"This patent is an important addition to our IP portfolio, providing protection to our proprietary technology in the U.S.," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO of AbCellera and Trianni. "By generating fully human antibodies in the first step of the discovery process, we're able to increase the speed and efficiency of our partners' programs to develop therapeutic antibodies."

Trianni's genetic engineering technology, which AbCellera acquired in November 2020, is an advanced transgenic platform for developing mice that produce human antibodies. The flagship Trianni Mouse® platform was designed to maximize immune responses, increase antibody diversity, and preserve natural maturation of fully human antibodies. It is also a core platform for quickly developing increasingly powerful transgenic mouse technologies for use in partner programs.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, an AbCellera company, specializes in antibody discovery technology using transgenic mice. Trianni's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of diverse, fully human monoclonal antibodies. The Trianni transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic engineering technology. Additional information about Trianni is available at www.trianni.com.

