ABCDEF Inc./formerly All World Resources Rockets With Affiliates Into Digital Assets And Cryptocurrencies With Platform Implementation Of TOCOIN™

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shareholders have approved, a) The amalgamation of All World Resources Corp. and Nirek Resources Inc., b) The Rights Offering, c) Name change to ABCDEF Inc., as the successor company ‎has now completed its stage 1 restructuring, and d) Abraham Arnold continues as Chairman and Vincent Ramoutar continues as CEO of the merger.

ABCDEF will make a charitable donation of approximately 75 million shares to American Friends of Gal Einai ( www.inner.org ), a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation registered in Vermont. American Friends of Gal Einai publicizes the works of Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh and his students. Rabbi Ginsburgh is the author of close to 150 spiritual books of the Torah and Kabbalah published in Hebrew, English, French, Spanish and Russian.

Jettisoning into stage 2, ABCDEF increases its authorized capital to one billion shares.

ABCDEF's mandate is to deliver safety and growth for digital assets with its Custodian (CUSTCOIN TM) and related Services increasing investor confidence by offering more in transparency and in accountability. By choosing CUSTCOIN TM, it's one of the most crucial decisions that a digital asset company makes. With its qualifying custodian, ABCDEF's role is holding, safeguarding and administering assets including traditional cash currencies, cryptocurrencies, real estate properties, mortgages, private equities, infrastructure and debt securities. ABCDEF's intended architecture with its digital asset platform and its TOCOIN TM token offers 1) Use of blockchain 2) Full custodial of digital assets 3) Privacy by design-ISO 270001 4) Security of private keys and 5) Low fees.

