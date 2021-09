AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share.

The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 225 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

