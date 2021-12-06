ABANCA USA Celebrates Its Third Anniversary In The USA

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABANCA USA, part of Grupo ABANCA a financial institution based in Spain, celebrates three years since opening its doors in Brickell Financial District.

In 2018 ABANCA USA became the first foreign bank in ten years to be given an international banking license by the Federal Reserve, now it has expanded its operations, with a multi-currency platform it has now a turnover of 400 million dollars serving clients from over 25 different nationalities, partaking in transactions through the entire country.

By offering a unique personalized service, ABANCA´s mission has been to accompany their clients in every step of their cross-border transactions. Their team of seasoned professionals specializes in financing real estate projects and advising companies as well as individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolios. In addition to this, they also support corporates in trade finance as well as partaking in clean energy projects and syndicated loans.

In 2020, even during the months of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ABANCA USA was able to continue operating remotely affording its customers the ability to conduct their business without restrictions. "Investing in technology has been part of ABANCA USA´s DNA since inception" Monica Vazquez ABANCA USA General Manager explained.

It was also during this period that ABANCA USA was able to differentiate itself from other local banks. "Instead of limiting credit or restricting the operations with non-residents clients, we were one of the few financial institutions in the South of Florida the continued catering international clients and supporting investment projects" Vazquez said.

Now, looking into the future ABANCA USA aspires to continue its expansion in the USA, through sound and responsible investment which will allow them to become a referent in both corporate and personal banking.

ABANCA USAis an International Branch based in Miami and regulated by the FRB and the OFR. It is part of ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria Group, a financial institution based in Spain, with presence in 11 countries in Europe and America, 6,000 employees and a turnover of 100 billion euros. ABANCA USA's flexible offering is tailored to fit client needs through a well-structured portfolio of products focused on global and sustainable services, to support clients through all domestic and cross-country operations. Its differential value proposal combines personal attention with remote operations delivered through digital channels as part of its commitment to international clients.

