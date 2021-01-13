Abaco Wins Major Order To Support Space Force Protected Tactical Satellite Communication Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems, Inc. announces an initial award of a $900k design win, with a lifetime potential win of several million, for ground control interface supporting Space Force's Protected Tactical Satellite (PTS) Communication Program (SATCOM). PTS serves as a next generation anti-jamming satellite communication system to support warfighters globally. Abaco is proud to continue our strong tradition of supporting warfighters on land, air, and sea with this design win.

The win contains Abaco's VP868 FPGA card, as well as the FMC172 FPGA mezzanine card. The VP868 serves as a high performance 6U OpenVPX compliant plug-in module with advanced digital signal processing capabilities. It is ideal for applications which require high performance processing and I/O with the ability to scale from the lab to deployed rugged environments. The FMC172 provides high performance, low latency and high sample rates. When paired, the VP868 and FMC172 deliver customers the platform to solve some of the most difficult challenges when designing modern DSP systems. This design win is truly a testament to the value of the product Abaco has developed based on the customer's demanding processing requirements and schedule.

Abaco was chosen based on continued market leading innovations, specifically for our ability to develop board support package (BSP) interfaces between the processor card and the FMC module. Abaco's innovative solution allowed us to deliver a product that helps our customer succeed. The first order for this design win will be fully delivered by the end of 2020 with additional boards being delivered between 2022 and 2023.

Pete Thompson, Vice President of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, "This design win demonstrates Abaco's ongoing commitment to innovation, allowing us to deliver transcending products which exceed customer expectations and contribute to their success. Abaco products that work in unison, like the VP868 and FMC172, demonstrate our support of warfighters at home and abroad with products built to serve as best in class contributions."

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

