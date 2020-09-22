AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress Of 4 Films Productions And Promotions

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces updated progress of its 4 Chinese films.

1, "Love Over the World" (AiBianQuanQiu).The completed film code 001103542020 has been announced by state authority, currently proceeding on schedule of screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide in November 2020, then presented on ABQQ.TV later.

2, "On the Way" (Lu Shang) The film stars Tik Tok's KOL Tian Xiaoxiao who has 15 million fans in the top short video app. When the film's post production is finished, ABQQ is planning to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide in Spring 2021, then presented on ABQQ.TV later.

3, "Confusion" (QiQingKuaiChe)The film is currently in post production, will be a completed film on 2nd week of October 2020, then will apply for a screening license. It will present on ABQQ.TV later.

4, "A Picture" (Hua Feng)An online movie is currently being shot, will be a completed online movie on the end of January 2021. Then will apply to present on IQIYI or Tencent video platform and Netflix and ABQQ.TV as well.