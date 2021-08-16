Aayush Upadhyay Releases The Re-Educated Indian For Younger Generations To Learn More About Indian Culture

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " India has a five thousand year history filled with stories of religion, food, battles, betrayal, culture, and innovation. The Re-Educated Indian brings these tales to light in an accessible, snackable history book for the modern millennial. It's time to re-discover our history from a fresh lens." — Aayush Upadhyay, author of The Re-Educated Indian

One in six people on this planet are Indian, but no two are alike. India is a country where the language, religion, food, culture, and lifestyle can change in the span of ten miles, and there's a five thousand year history that explains why. In his new book, The Re-Educated Indian (Amazon Direct Publishing; $4.99; on sale August 15, 2021), author and tech product manager Aayush Upadhyay reconstructs history from the ground-up to help modern readers understand what were the important moments and people that shaped India into what it is today.

With over 300+ sources, the book presents an academic but accessible deep dive into not only serious topics like religion and conquest but also fun facts like the invention of chess and why Indians love gold. In The Re-Educated Indian, you can find a historical narrative that starts with the ancient Harappa and Mohenjo Daro civilizations and zooms towards 1950 and the modern Indian republic. Unlike history textbooks, this book has a fresh, almost conversational tone that makes it fast-paced and easy to digest. The book contains over 90 chapters dedicated to topics like the Gupta dynasty, the creation of black pepper, ports & forts, Yoga & Ayurveda, and the constantly changing landscape of the Indian Subcontinent.

The Re-Educated IndianBy Aayush Upadhyay

ON SALE: August 15 2021Price: $4.99 eBook, $19.99 paperbackISBN: 9798533474658

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AAYUSH UPADHYAY, is a technology product manager who has studied Computer Science (with various History courses) at Yale University and worked at Google and Facebook. He is a big history buff who spent 15 months researching and editing The Re-Educated Indian for millennials and Gen Z audiences who want to learn more about Indian culture.

