AASC Hits The Ground Running, Elects Its First President, Appoints Executive Director

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Settlement Consultants (AASC), launched earlier this year, has elected their first president, and named an executive director in their push to raise awareness in the nation's capital about the changing landscape of structured settlements in the United States.

Newly elected President Rebekah Reedy-Miller said, "Our clients rely on us to protect the promise of their settlement, to find ways of improving the benefits. We formed the AASC with a real client focus and our members will pursue constructive, lasting advocacy approaches in Washington."

One of the most successful settlement planners in the United States, Reedy-Miller, is a leading settlement consultant with Sage Settlement Consulting. She is currently the largest sponsor of the Texas State Bar Association and an active defender of plaintiff's rights. She was selected for the 2014 Texas Lawyer Best Structured Settlement Firm in Dallas. She is also a member of the Society of Settlement Planners, and the National Association of Professional Women.

Reedy-Miller explained that while they will continue their traditional focus of protecting the tax status of structured settlements, there are changes in the marketplace, in consumer need and in real-life circumstances that demand a more holistic approach to policy in the industry.

She also pointed out that during the pandemic, the structured settlement industry came to a standstill. With courts in long-term recess, cases languished, leaving thousands of families in financial limbo.

"We knew that we were an essential service, financially, for our clients, but policy makers just weren't aware enough of the challenges the industry faced. We'll be better prepared in the future," she said.

Under Reedy-Miller, the AASC has recruited veteran association executive, Jennifer Wieroniey, from the American Trucking Associations, where she served as executive director for the National Accounting and Financial Council.

In addition to executive director, Wieroniey has been named CEO of the AASC-PAC, which will serve as the political arm of the new group.

"It is exciting to be part of this new association -- to help shape the conversation about how to strengthen these vital financial tools and to meet the unique needs of injured parties," Wieroniey said. "Our team in Washington will give AASC members hands-on engagement with policy makers across the political spectrum."

To that end, AASC has engaged prominent DC advocacy firm, Capitol Counsel, to assist with strategy, legislative approach, and policy engagement. Leading the Capitol Counsel team will be firm founder John D. Raffaelli along with Caitlin Canter, who both bring decades of Capitol Hill experience.

Raffaelli said, "Capitol Counsel welcomes the AASC team to the family. We are excited for the work and the progress we can make to preserve and strengthen the benefits of structured settlements."

One of the groups new board members, Robin Young-Ellis, of Robin Young and Company said, "The AASC has the opportunity to tap into the exceptional talents and creativity of its members, who possess the ability to create and implement new strategies and consumer-focused campaigns. Together, we can explore expanded funding tools and vehicles that increase the use of structured settlements. The AASC will be on the forefront of addressing our industry's most pressing issues."

The AASC will host its inaugural national conference in Las Vegas, October 5-7, 2021. The event will bring together settlement consultants from across the country to participate in panel sessions, evaluate case studies, learn from industry experts, further develop settlement planning strategies, discuss new product platforms, and learn how to implement them in their practices.

