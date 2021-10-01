AARP The Magazine Celebrates Latin-American Icons In Special October/November Issue Featuring Salma Hayek, Carlos Santana, Johnny Pacheco And More

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Hispanic Heritage Month, the October/November issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM) highlights numerous influential Latin-American icons, including cover star Salma Hayek who shares a rare look into her life as a professional Latin-American woman in Hollywood. And in an exciting exclusive, AARP commissioned ten of the world's most prominent Latino artists to create portraits of legendary Latino actors, artists, leaders, athletes, musicians and activists who have made a lasting global impact. To tell their unique stories, AARP turned to current luminaries such as Carlos Santana, Edward James Olmos, Carolyne Roehm, and Bobby Valentin.

Also in this issue of AARP The Magazine: tips to brew a perfect cup of coffee, tales of unforgettable vacations, the year's top medical breakthroughs, key steps to achieving online security, and more.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Salma Hayek AARP The Magazine sat down with October/November cover star Salma Hayek to discuss her inspiring journey, advocacy and career in Hollywood. The 55-year-old Latin-American multi-hyphenate opens up about her latest projects, behind and in front of the screen, and the importance of portraying female experiences such as menopause as authentically as possible.

Latin-American IconsIn honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, AARP The Magazine is spotlighting influential Latin-American voices and amplifying their contributions to the community. Video conversations with Carlos Santana, Edward James Olmos and Bobby Valentín and more are available online at AARP.org/HispanicHeritage as a part of the special October/November Issue.

5 Steps to Online SecurityDid you know a single computer file surfaced on the Internet this past summer that contained 8.4 billion stolen passwords? To help you protect against the increasing possibility that thieves already have your password information, AARP's resident fraud expert Doug Shadel has put together a specific five-point plan for updating and securing all your digital passwords in ways that best thwart the bad guys.

Brooke Shields Actress, model and mother Brooke Shields emphasizes the importance of positive body image and reveals her six tips to live your best life. Shields reveals how finding quiet, staying grounded, learning to love her body, and pivoting into every new life chapter has shaped her at age 56. She returns to the screen this November with "A Castle for Christmas" (Netflix).

Ricky Gervais Known best for making audiences both laugh and blush around the world, British comedian Ricky Gervais has made a household name for himself by having few barriers. In an exclusive conversation with ATM, Gervais discusses how his life experiences gave him the building blocks for his thriving career in entertainment, why political affiliations should stay out of comedy, and where he is now at 60-years-old. His Netflix show "After Life," which he created, directed, wrote and stars in, returned for its third and final season in 2022.

Medical BreakthroughsIn an exclusive adaptation from his new book, Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells the behind-the-scenes story of how a Covid vaccine emerged just one year after the virus emerged. Plus our annual roundup of new medical procedures, tests, technology and drugs that are changing the face of disease in America and around the world.

The Man Who Brings Back The DeadAmateur artist Carl Koppelman has developed a national reputation among detectives, medical examiners and fellow sleuths for his unique ability to to create realistic portraits of people, using only their remains for guidance. In so doing, he has help investigators solve over a dozen "missing persons" cases. In this extraordinary long-read tale, you'll meet a fascinating cast of characters, learn of missing-person cases that have bedeviled police for decades, and discover an undergound world of amateur detectives determined to help solve these cases. And you'll also meet a man who only found his cause later in life as a caregiver to his mom, tapping into artistic skills that lay dormant for decades.

