AARP Ohio Applauds Partial Repeal Of HB 6 Energy Bailout Scheme; Calls For Further Action And Full Refund To Ohio Consumers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Ohio, the state's largest consumer advocacy organization representing more than 1.5 million members in Ohio, released the following statement which is in whole or part attributable to AARP Ohio State Director Holly Holtzen:

"House Bill 128 represents a significant win for Ohio's electric customers, who were being asked to bailout power plants with unfair surcharges. We opposed HB 6 throughout the legislative process and continued to work with our 1.5 million members to ensure that their voices were heard on this issue. This legislation, which will refund more than $20 million in unfair charges directly to the impacted customers and permanently end the collection of more than $150 million per year for all Ohioans is long overdue. Now the legislature needs to finish the job by passing SB 117."

