AARP Bulletin Details How Older Americans Can Help Defeat COVID

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With permission granted in late December to start deploying two coronavirus vaccines, the arrival of 2021 should mark the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in America. But that will only happen if enough people take the vaccine, and Americans continue to take steps to prevent the virus's spread. The new issue of the AARP Bulletin details a precise plan for older Americans for what to do to help successfully end the war against the coronavirus.

In this month's cover story, AARP Bulletin spoke to medical experts around the country to answer important questions about vaccines and point out key facts we all need, such as:

Why you can still be infectious after getting the vaccine

Which people with allergies are safe to get shots

When you might get access to a vaccine, and what to do when that time comes

In addition, the cover story gives much needed updates on daily coronavirus protection, as many Americans continue to act based on assumptions from last spring that have since been proven flawed. Do you really need to wash food packages from the store? Is a homemade mask too risky? Is buying an air filtration unit money wasted or well spent? Should you wear latex gloves when in public? The answers might surprise you.

PLUS:

COVID-19 and Nursing Homes Part Three:AARP's highly read and praised investigation into America's nursing homes continues this issue, with a multi-story report on how the industry must change to best serve America's aging population and also become more financially sustainable. The report includes a 10-point plan for change; case studies of two nursing homes that responded powerfully and successfully to the pandemic; a look at how one state is pioneering elder care and its financing; an expert discussion on how to remedy racial imbalances in the industry; and a thorough detailing of AARP's agenda for the nursing home industry in 2021 and beyond.

Other stories in AARP Bulletin include:

Fraud Watch

Selling Online? Be Careful of Scams:As many people are turning to the virtual marketplace to latch onto seemingly good deals or quick cash, many individuals are being swindled out of their money. This month, AARP's Fraud Watch Network team outlines stories of how people have found themselves on the wrong end of a bad deal and offers advice on how to avoid common e-commerce scams.

Your Money

Amazon Do's and Don'ts: Over 140 million Americans are members of Amazon Prime - mostly to save money - and yet many don't know many of the best ways to save money at the website. "Live Well for Less" columnist Lisa Lee Freeman details hidden marketplaces, pricing secrets, little-known discount programs, and other tools to save money at America's largest online retailer.

Age Discrimination and the Economic Downturn:Are employers using COVID-19 as an excuse to let go of older workers? As job security seems to be hitting record lows for both older and younger Americans, statistics show that older workers are being disproportionately let go. Experts weigh in on this sinister new default that is costing the jobs of many older Americans. Find out what signs to look for to prevent yourself from being a victim of possible age discrimination in this month's issue.

Your Life

Doing Well by Doing Good:With a 50-year career emphasizing social good, former AARP CEO Bill Novelli has acquired a unique skill set in "doing well by doing good." Novelli's newest book, Good Business, argues that businesses can thrive by following a strong moral compass. In an interview with the Bulletin, Novelli discusses how good values can change business, and in turn, change the world.

