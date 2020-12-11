AARP And AARP Foundation Support Injunction Blocking House Bill 6 Utility Tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP and AARP Foundation have asked the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to accept an amicus brief supporting a Preliminary Injunction motion filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The injunction would prevent the forced payment of more than $150 million in non-refundable utility taxes by Ohioans in 2021, allegedly obtained through corrupt practices in the Ohio legislature. Without action, the new tax is set to hit the January 2021 utility bills of Ohio residents and businesses. The underlying lawsuit seeks to halt the nuclear energy subsidy in its entirety, a measure that could cost Ohioans more than $1 billion in coming years.

In a proposed amicus brief filed yesterday, the organizations note that the HB 6 utility tariff would cause an undue burden on utility customers in Ohio, many of whom are older, living on fixed incomes and already struggling to pay their bills. This new utility tariff could be particularly harmful as Ohioans of all ages face additional challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.

"AARP fought against the passage of House Bill 6, which has no benefit for customers and amounts to an unjustified subsidy," said AARP Ohio State Director Holly Holtzen. "Without any action to reverse or repeal House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers, including businesses, will begin paying new utility taxes of $150 million in January and ongoing fees totaling more than $1 billion over time."

"As our state faces day after day of record-breaking rates of COVID cases, Ohioans are already struggling to pay their utility bills. This is especially an issue for older adults living on fixed incomes."

"We support this injunction as the best way to protect Ohioans from shouldering the burden of unjust and unfair fees, which according to Ohio's Attorney General, once collected would be non-refundable under current Ohio law, even if the ongoing litigation reverses HB 6."

A copy of the proposed amicus brief filed by AARP Foundation is available here.

About AARP Foundation AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connections. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope. To learn more, visit http://www.aarpfoundation.org or follow @AARPFoundation on social media.

About AARP: AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-and-aarp-foundation-support-injunction-blocking-house-bill-6-utility-tax-301191318.html

SOURCE AARP Ohio