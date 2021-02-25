Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston, And Robin Wright Headline First Week's Guests On NewsNation's "BANFIELD," Premiering March 1st At 10 PM ET

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s cable network reaching 75 million television households, today announced a line-up of celebrity guests for the first week of its flagship news and talk show, BANFIELD, including Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin and actors Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright. Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, BANFIELD begins airing on NewsNation, formerly known as WGN America, weeknights at 10 p.m. ET on March 1.

In her hour-long show, Ms. Banfield will conduct in-depth interviews with a single newsmaker, politician, or celebrity guest every weeknight. The March 1 premiere will welcome legendary filmmaker, playwright, and television producer, Aaron Sorkin, known for "The West Wing," "Newsroom," "The Social Network," and his latest movie, "The Chicago 7." Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright will appear later during the week. Upcoming guests include television commentator Keith Olbermann, TV host Mike Rowe, comedy director David Zucker, and Instagram sensation Katie Cole.

"This show emulates the format of one of my idols, Larry King—it's the kind of show that has been missing on primetime television for a long time," said Ms. Banfield. "My goal is to listen, not antagonize. There will be no eye-rolling or 'gotcha' questions. Five nights a week, I hope to bring viewers a better understanding of high-profile newsmakers and celebrities around the world, whether they agree with them or not. I think we all need a bit more understanding, now more than ever."

Ms. Banfield is an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, and is launching BANFIELD as the next step in her long and storied career in cable and broadcast television. She most recently served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV and has hosted or anchored shows on A+E, TruTV, HLN, MSNBC and CNN. She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News and NBC News.

BANFIELD is part of NewsNation's recently announced programming expansion, premiering on March 1 with two other new shows: NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE at 6 p.m. ET and THE DONLON REPORT at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can find out where to watch BANFIELD here.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America's source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country's only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD, and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar's 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST) - Get Report is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006243/en/