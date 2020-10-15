Aaron's, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call And Webcast

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) - Get Report, a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. President and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Robinson III, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Wall, will host the call.

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-802-2444 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's, Inc. call. For international participants the number is 1-412-317-5137. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About Aaron's, Inc.Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) - Get Report, is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,400 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

