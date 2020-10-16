Aaron's Delivers Life-Changing Surprise For Extraordinary Family

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) - Get Report, a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions the Aaron's Business and Progressive Leasing, teamed with former NFL star Warrick Dunn and Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to provide furnishings for a "Homes for the Holidays" presentation unlike any other in its 20-year history.

While the program has always helped single-parent families plot a better future through homeownership, this project was one-of-a-kind. Located in Largo, Fla., the new home is the largest and most unique Aaron's has furnished through the partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities, as it was built to accommodate a single mom, Allison, and her six children, five of whom have special needs.

The result was a special home in terms of construction and design, complete with wheelchair accessibility, hypoallergenic carpeting and furniture provided by Aaron's.

"This has been a very rewarding project and we are proud to contribute to the work Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanity have done in creating a home suited to the specific needs of Allison's remarkable family," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "We applaud everyone involved for making this dream a reality."

The donation by Aaron's to help first-time homeowners came in collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities, an organization that has counted Aaron's as a critical supporter for over 15 years. "Homes for the Holidays" celebrates single parents who are actively working to help themselves through first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come with establishing a new home.

"All 182 houses we have helped turn into homes hold a special place in my heart, but this one truly stands out because of how unique Allison's family is," said Warrick Dunn. "I'm eternally grateful to all of the partners that came together to make this possible, as it's one my team and I won't soon forget."

While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron's, Warrick Dunn Charities and additional partners. For this project, support also came from Cigna, Publix and the Denard Span Foundation.

About Aaron's, Inc.Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) - Get Report, is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,400 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Vive Financial, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded hundreds of single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

