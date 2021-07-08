Aarki Made The AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players List, Again

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been added to AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list, the digital marketing...

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been added to AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list, the digital marketing industry's first searchable guide to the best agencies, tech providers, and partners in the business.

"It is a great honor for us to receive such recognition," said Levon Budagyan, CEO and co-founder of Aarki. "We owe this continued success to our multicultural teams who strive to innovate every step of the way. This recognition empowers us to continue to drive innovation in mobile advertising, serving compelling ad creatives that deliver superior results and a higher return on investment."

Aarki's mission is to build the best-performing mobile app marketing ecosystem by connecting users to brands they love. The team works hand-in-hand to achieve excellence for their clients and makes sure every participant enjoys the journey.

With its award-winning demand-side platform (DSP) for mobile marketing, Aarki helps companies grow their user base at a time when performance-based advertisers are upping their media spend. The company's programmatic advertising platform, Aarki Encore, consists of Aarki DSP, which uses machine learning to target users, and Aarki Studio, a creative suite.

Programmatic Power Players are companies selected from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.

About AdExchanger An Award-Winning Media and Events Company

Founded in 2008, AdExchanger is an integrated media and events company devoted to the digital advertising and marketing space. Their award-winning publication enables the exchange of ideas between all members of the ecosystem, including marketers, agencies, publishers, data providers, advertising and marketing technology companies, analysts, the investment community and the press. AdExchanger.com has 223,000 monthly unique visitors and editorial newsletters with more than 28,000 subscribers.

In addition, they produce Industry Preview, which provides an exclusive look at the year ahead in digital marketing technology, as well as the leading conference in programmatic media PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York.

About AarkiAarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, CognitionX, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @ aarkimobile.

