Aarki Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"We believe that having a multicultural team brings diversity of thought that breeds creativity and drives innovation, leading to better problem solving," said Sid Bhatt , CEO of Aarki. "Multiple voices, perspectives, and personalities give rise to out-of-the-box thinking. Employee appreciation is another key component that boosts individual engagement and impacts company revenue and growth."

Aarki's mission is to build the best performing mobile app marketing ecosystem by connecting users to brands they love. The team works hand-in-hand to achieve excellence for their clients and makes sure every participant enjoys the journey.

The company is pleased to share some of the judges' thoughts on their entry:

Aarki is no doubt an innovative and reliable real-time bidding platform. They are aware that there is a direct correlation between employee satisfaction and productivity, and as a result, focus on valuing and appreciating their employees. Not only does this create a nurturing workplace environment but is also beneficial for company growth.

Aarki's commitment to putting women in their top leadership positions is commendable. The Women in Mobile series and the ongoing encouragement to have women employees be speakers at conferences, etc, is also impressive.

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

About AarkiAarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning, big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits.

About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:Fellese Co: media@aarki.com

