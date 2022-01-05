AArete Announces Organizational Realignment And New Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete is pleased to announce a realignment of the company's organizational structure and key leadership appointments. These changes will position the firm to continue its aggressive global growth and leverage its series of technology acquisitions while capitalizing on its full suite of solutions and capabilities to deliver a higher level of service to clients.

"Our clients' environments and needs are rapidly changing. AArete is committed to broadening how we deliver value to clients and helping unlock the potential that's before them," remarked Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "Our solutions are strongly resonating with clients. In addition to strategic profitability improvement, AArete is transforming financial and operational performance by infusing our consulting services with digital and technology solutions that fuel innovation. Our new structure and exceptional leadership team will accelerate growth for our clients and ensure their resiliency."

In addition to their client responsibilities, AArete is announcing the following leadership appointments effective today:

Duane Harrington , Senior Managing Director, will lead AArete's business development efforts to drive the firm's continued growth and expand impact within the industries served globally. He will combine his more than 25 years of consulting and client service experience with an unparalleled ability to build teams who can deliver a differentiated experience for clients.

Tim Lefkowicz, Senior Managing Director, will lead AArete's international growth strategy in addition to having oversight of all client service within regulated industries including financial services and federal and state governments.

Katie O'Connell, Senior Managing Director, will lead AArete's Consumer Industries practice with oversight of all consulting services for retailers, healthcare providers, higher education institutions and transportation companies. She also leads innovation for our strategic profitability improvement solution.

Jackie Ferguson, Managing Director, and Mark O'Hara, Managing Director, will serve as AArete's healthcare payer industry co-leaders. In this role they will serve a large, growing healthcare payer client base. They will bring additional solutions to payers from pharmacy, medical management, and network solutions work.

Bhrugu Pange, Managing Director, and John Carey, Managing Director, will be co-leaders of AArete's Digital & Technology practice focusing on technology strategy, application modernization, cloud, ML/AI, and cybersecurity services to enable digital transformation for AArete clients globally. In this role they will also be responsible for building enterprise solutions and SaaS products that solve clients' most complex problems.

Maria Turner, Managing Director, will serve as AArete's Payment Intelligence Leader, leveraging technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to optimize payment processes that enhance accuracy, quality, and compliance.

Madhav Nadendla, Managing Director, will lead our systems platform integrations space, furthering how we streamline access and insights for our clients by connecting disparate applications and services.

, Managing Director, will lead our systems platform integrations space, furthering how we streamline access and insights for our clients by connecting disparate applications and services. Maulik Bhagat , Managing Director, will serve as AArete's Innovation Leader, and will focus on connecting the dots and incubating new solutions, partnerships, and technologies to address clients' most complex business problems and opportunities, while further embedding an innovation mindset across the firm.

AArete is also announcing two leadership appointments that will focus on developing talent and accelerating belonging. "I am inspired by our consultants' commitment to excellence, strategic vision, and passion to deliver impactful results using powerful data and analytics," Trimble reflected. "Our team members power our firm. It is imperative we are creating distinctive, sustainable, and inclusive experiences for our colleagues to thrive."

Liz Levy , Managing Director, will lead our DEI Center of Excellence founded on four pillars: Accountability & Transparency, Advocacy & Empathy, Allyship & Partnership and Thought Leadership. She will champion AArete's commitment to advancing its diverse, equitable and inclusive environment where every team member can bring their whole, authentic self to work.

Kevin Byrnes, Managing Director, will lead AArete's support system that accelerates connection, mentorship, and professional development for all new and existing team members.

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital, data analytics and advisory solutions. Our solutions are powered through modern technology and market intelligence with a bias for results. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com or follow us on Twitter @AArete.

