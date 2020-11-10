AAON Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share or $0.38 annually. The next cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2020.

About AAONAAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recover units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls.

