AANA Announces Major Rebrand And Moves Forward As The American Association Of Nurse Anesthesiology

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) — Marking a historic moment in its 90-year history, the professional association representing the nation's nearly 60,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs) debuted its new name today. Moving forward as the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), the name change is part of a yearlong rebranding effort designed to advance the science of nurse anesthesiology and advocate for CRNAs—one of the U.S. healthcare system's highly sought-after anesthesia care providers.

"Nurse anesthesiology is the first profession to own the responsibility of anesthesia delivery," according to AANA President Steven M. Sertich, CRNA, MAE, JD, Esquire. "Today, nurse anesthesiology remains one of the nation's most innovative fields of science."

"Since its very beginning 150 years ago, the administration of anesthesia by nurses has been essential in caring for patients safely, comfortably, and compassionately," said President Sertich. "When anesthesia is administered by a nurse, it is recognized as the practice of nursing."

"Our new name tells the story of who we are, what we do, and what we stand for," said President Sertich. "We have now unified this understanding behind a clear, revitalized brand."

The association unveiled its new logo and core purpose, "CRNA focused. CRNA inspired." during its Annual Congress being held virtually August 13-17. The AANA's Annual Congress is the largest educational event in nurse anesthesia.

"Nursing is the largest healthcare profession and nurses are among the nation's most trusted professionals. CRNAs are proud to be part of the nursing profession and have earned the trust of the public and patients," said President Sertich.

"With years of education and critical care experience, CRNAs bring the best in overall patient experience," he said.

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and medically underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams. As expert clinicians with specialized skills in advanced airway and ventilator management, advanced hemodynamic monitoring, and advanced patient assessment, CRNAs have expanded the nation's critical care workforce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The AANA will continue to serve as a fierce advocate for CRNAs and SRNAs," said President Sertich. "The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology promises to be our CRNAs and SRNAs' most powerful champion, as they ease suffering and save lives."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aana-announces-major-rebrand-and-moves-forward-as-the-american-association-of-nurse-anesthesiology-301355412.html

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology