AAMP Global Names Scott Forst As President And CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAMP Global, leader in vehicle technology, named Scott Forst as its President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, previous President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Fraser was appointed Executive Chairman of AAMP's Board.

"I am delighted to announce Scott's promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer," said Fraser. "I have worked closely with Scott over the past few years and am confident that he will continue to execute on the growth strategies for the organization as he has leading the Americas Division."

Forst has been with AAMP Global for over 8 years in various roles. Starting as Senior Vice President of Sales, he spent much of his time gaining an in-depth knowledge of the industry, especially the 12-volt network of dealers that the company supports. After 5 years, Forst was promoted to President of the Americas where he led the division's growth strategy through acquisition, channel expansion and product development.

As President and CEO, Scott will continue to focus his efforts on the company's overall growth strategies both organically and through acquisition with an emphasis on technology and fully integrated vehicle-specific solutions.

"I am proud and honored to be placed in the role of President and CEO," said Forst. "I thank Jamie and the Board for the opportunity and look forward to continuing to execute on our ambitious goals with the support of our valued channel partners globally."

About AAMP Global:

For over 32 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities has positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information please visit www.aampglobal.com.

