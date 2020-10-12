AAMP Global Launches Enhanced Infotainment System For Jeep Vehicles Under Its Flagship PAC Brand

PAC unveils its complete integrated kit for Jeep Wrangler JLs and Gladiator JTs allowing access to vehicle data and settings from Stinger's 10-inch upgraded infotainment system, HEIGH10®

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global launched a fully integrated Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT kit for its Stinger HEIGH10 infotainment system under its well-known radio integration brand, PAC.

The kit enables drivers to upgrade the factory radio in their Jeep Wrangler JLs (2018 - 2020) or Gladiator JTs (2020) with a show-stopping 10-inch touchscreen multimedia system called the HEIGH10 by Stinger Electronics. It comes equipped with all the necessary components to replace the factory radio while still maintaining a beautiful flush-mount factory finished look.

AAMP Global, Sr. Infotainment Product Manager said, "We are excited to bring this truly one of a kind product to the vehicle technology market. Jeep owners need all the possible safety and infotainment features for their diverse driving lifestyles. This fully integrated kit allows Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT drivers to upgrade their factory radio to add desired features such as important off-roading data while enabling them customizable options that no other system in the market provides."

With the kit, drivers enjoy the benefits of retaining their factory features while adding even more upgraded features. Users can access factory retained features (if equipped) using their HEIGH10 multimedia system. Retained features include:

All factory cameras in full high definition

Dual and single zone factory climate control

Factory amplifier

Factory USB ports

Safety group chimes, including ParkSense®

Steering wheel controls

Auxiliary switch panel settings

Heated seats / heated steering wheel

On-screen vehicle settings menu

PAC's newest application allows for even more fully integrated added features and user customizable screens:

Vehicle information screen: tire pressure with custom pressure threshold, current vehicle status - including door open/closed/removed, view and clear check engine status

Vehicle drivetrain screen (Jeep off-road data including): transfer case, axle and sway bar status, current position (latitude/longitude), altitude, steering angle

Vehicle gauges: eight gauges on screen, save up to 2 presets, battery voltage, oil temperature, oil pressure, transmission temperature, coolant temperature… and many more

Vehicle off-road screen: pitch, roll, GPS coordinates, compass

Vehicle performance screen: speed, RPM, current/best 0-60mph time, current/best 60-0mph brake distance, current/best ¼ mile time

